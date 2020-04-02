Pitstone business donates Personal Protective Equipment to Stoke Mandeville Hospital

Supporting the NHS staff

A business in Pitstone has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Stoke Mandeville Hospital to help protect staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

KLS donated PPE to Stoke Mandeville Hospital

KLS, Suppliers of Hygiene & Catering Products, donated masks, gloves and alcohol gel to protect doctors and nurses who are on the frontline.

David Lawless, director, said: "We heard that Stoke Mandeville Hospital didn’t have enough PPE for frontline staff so on Thursday, we at KLS donated our entire remaining PPE stock of masks, gloves and alcohol gel to the hospital to help protect the hard working doctors and nurses.

"They quite rightly have the whole confirmed support and they should all be able to work with the correct protection.

"We are working hard to acquire more to donate in the coming weeks."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper when you do your weekly shop.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price.

So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.