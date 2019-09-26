Keeping your bones healthy in no subject for humerus comments, which is why consultants and physiotherapists from Connect Health will be running interactive sessions on how to look after yourself.

The drop-in event at Wolsey House, Wolsey Road, Hemel Hempstead, will feature interactive sessions at 11.30am, 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

And from 11am-3pm there will be simple exercises and tips for protecting your joints, keeping your bones healthy and having strong muscles to help to prevent falls and other problems.

Visitors will also be able to tour the Connect Health facilities at Wolsey House which have recently received a significant investment, based on patient feedback. You will also be able to chat to the Connect Health team, see demos of their Digital Patient Portal and find out more about the PhysioLine service that gives patients rapid telephone access to physiotherapy assessment and self-help.

Rachel Gori, regional manager for Connect Health, said: “We are really pleased to be able to open our doors to the public in order to support people’s health and wellbeing.

“The Community Integrated Musculoskeletal Service offers a range of services, including physiotherapy, pain/chronic fatigue, rheumatology and postural stability and the day will shine a light on how to stay fit for life as well as hear from patients and clinicians.”

Other local organisations will also be on hand to offer advice on staying fit and healthy, including the Royal Osteoporosis Society, Hertfordshire Community Trust Nutrition and Dietetics service, Age UK Dacorum, Hertfordshire Health Walks, and Mediation Herts.

To register for ‘Fit for Living, Fit for Life’ go to www.connecthealth.co.uk/event/hemel or email jennifercrozier@connecthealth.co.uk

Those who have registered will get priority access to the interactive sessions but anyone is welcome to turn up on the day.