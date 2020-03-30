Non-essential businesses should temporarily cease trading

Hertfordshire Trading Standards have been working to uphold the government’s emergency legislation that dictates that non-essential businesses should temporarily cease trading.

Keeping residents safe by ensuring non-essential businesses are not trading in Hertfordshire

The county council’s Trading Standards team is working with district and borough council Environmental Health Services to ensure premises affected by this emergency order remain closed.

The partnership will also be monitoring businesses who have been asked to significantly modify their operations in order to remain trading.

Cabinet Member for Community Safety at Hertfordshire County Council, Terry Hone: “In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important that we all work together to keep vulnerable people safe.

"Businesses that have been judged to be ‘non-essential’ at this time have been asked to close in order to protect both staff and customers.

“Our Trading Standards team will be working together with district and borough councils to ensure the only businesses open for trading are those who have been given clearance to do so.

“We appreciate this is a difficult time for businesses in Hertfordshire. If you run a business in the county, we encourage you to visit our website for advice and support.”

Any members of the public who have concerns that a business which should be closed is continuing to trade can report the business in three ways:

> Call 01992 555204

> Call Dacorum Borough Council's Environmental Health Service on 01442 228455

> Email Tradingstandards@hertfordshire.gov.uk

A definitive list of premises affected by the emergency legislation is available here.

Trading Standards are also aware of reports that retailers are charging excessive prices for products such as toilet roll, hand sanitisers, and disinfectants - if you have concerns about this, call Hertfordshire Council's Trading Standards team on 01707 292429.