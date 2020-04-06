Hertfordshire's Special Constables thanked by the force

A Special Constable is a voluntary police officer with all the same powers as regular officers

Hertfordshire Police has thanked all of the Special Constables who have volunteered to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

The force has also thanked their employers who have temporarily released them from their day jobs to assist on the front line.

A Special Constable is a part-time, voluntary police officer with all the same powers as regular police officers.

Special Constables are trained volunteers who work alongside regular officers and Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs).

In return for their commitment of a minimum of 16 hours a month, Special Constables receive first class training, support and the uniform and equipment to carry out the role.

Assistant Chief Constable Nathan Briant, who is leading the Force’s response to COVID-19, said: "The special Constabulary have provided amazing support to our teams during this

really difficult period.

"They have allowed us to continue supporting our communities and providing the residents of Hertfordshire with the policing service they deserve.

"t times such as these we need to maximise the use of our volunteers and I have no doubt that they will continue to provide us with additional assistance over the coming weeks.

"Our Special Constables have already proven to be invaluable to us, assisting us with both emergency response and neighbourhood patrols.

"They do so much to help us to keep the county safe.

"I would like to personally offer my thanks to each and every one of them – you are remarkable people, and your hard work is appreciated so much.”

Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd said: “Our Specials are exceptional people who are stepping up during these exceptional times.

"They are at the core of my message that policing Hertfordshire and keeping crime down is everybody’s business.

“I would like to thank them on behalf of all residents and businesses, for the sacrifices they are making to help keep us all safe. I would also commend the public spiritedness of their employers for making them available for the greater good.

“They will bolster the ranks of our regular officers, who continue to do a fine job during very difficult circumstances.”

To report a COVID-19 related crime, such as a mass gathering, go to www.herts.police.uk.

To report any other crime, you can go online or call our non-emergency number 101. If a crime is in progress or someone’s life is in danger, call 999

immediately.

