Hertfordshire's roadworks programme changes in response to coronavirus

Hertfordshire County Council is changing its roadworks programme to help keep its workers and the public safe during the coronavirus restrictions.

Roadworks

Key repair and maintenance works will continue, to make sure that the road network remains safe for key workers, emergency services, delivery vehicles and people who still need to get to work or to the supermarket.

The council is also continuing works on some of the improvement schemes where government advice relating to construction works and social distancing can be complied with.

Some maintenance works will also continue to prevent the roads from deteriorating and creating a backlog of works when restrictions are eased.

The council is working with it's contractors to make sure that government social distancing rules are applied on site, to protect both staff and the public.

Phil Bibby, Cabinet Member for Highways, said: “Our highways service has a vital role to play in making sure essential workers and deliveries can get around safely, which is why we’re continuing with roadworks where it’s safe for us to do so.

"We’re prioritising schemes that keep the roads safe and prevent them deteriorating too much, and putting back works that we can’t do safely at this time.

“Please be kind to our workers out on the roads at this difficult time. It’s difficult for them too, but they do have an essential role to play in keeping our road network safe, making sure essential workers and deliveries can get through and preparing the county to get back to normal as quickly as possible when this is all over.”