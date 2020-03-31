Hertfordshire PCC praises police and residents over enforcement measures

No fines for breaching the new rules have been issued in Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire police and residents have been praised for their reaction to the new lockdown laws.

Hertfordshire PCC praises police and residents

Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd says the Constabulary has taken the right tone in dealing with the public, when enforcing the new coronavirus laws.

While police patrols around the county have been increased, Mr Lloyd commended the fact that no fines for breaching the new rules have yet been issued in Hertfordshire.

He said: “It has only been a week since the new powers were enacted, but we have seen an excellent reaction from both Hertfordshire Constabulary and the public.

“We have not had the issues of overzealous policing other areas have had or any significant breaches of the rules.

"That is a tribute to the way it has been handled by our officers and the sensible behaviour of residents.

“There is more positive news in the fact that reported crime in the county has dropped by 50 per cent compared to a normal week, and the volume of calls to 999 are lower than usual.

“Police officer numbers are holding up well and I am in daily contact with the Chief Constable and I can reassure the public that the Constabulary is continuing to function very well and is keeping everyone safe."

But due to a small increase in domestic violence reports residents are being reminded that confidential support and advice is available through the Beacon, the county’s Victim Care Centre. Fore more information visit: www.hertfordshirebeacon.org.

Mr Lloyd also commended a further boost in officer numbers that has come from many of the volunteer Special officers who are now working full-time for Constabulary.

He also thanked their usual full-time employers for releasing them from their work to do so.

He added: “We have a superb Special Constabulary in Hertfordshire and I would like to thank those members volunteered to increase their hours and even work full time during the crisis.

"We also owe thanks to the employers who have released them from normal work to provide this vital service.”

Residents are also being encouraged to remain extra vigilant to coronavirus scams and frauds which have seen a substantial rise in the last few weeks.

These are mainly being conducted by telephone, email or the internet.

Be particularly cautious of any demands for money that reference the COVID-19. More information and advice can be found at the Friends Against Scams website.

This week the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office has also been looking to work with Team Herts Volunteering and Hertfordshire County Council.

Plans are underway for the fully vetted volunteers who normally carry out PCC duties to be able to help those at risk of coronavirus.

Anyone wanting to volunteer in Hertfordshire towards helping follow residents can contact Team Herts Volunteering, visit www.thvolunteering.org.uk for more information.

