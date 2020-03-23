Hertfordshire libraries are temporarily closed due to coronavirus outbreak

Libraries across the county are closing for a few days

All Hertfordshire libraries, including Hemel Hempstead Central Library, are closed until Wednesday, March 25, while Hertfordshire County Council looks at how it can provide some elements of the library service to the community.

Hemel Hempstead Central Library, The Forum

The decision was made on Saturday, March 21, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Terry Douris, cabinet member for education, Libraries and Localism, said: "Due to COVID-19 we have taken the difficult decision today, Saturday 21 March, to close our libraries with immediate effect for the next few days as a precautionary measure, whilst we assess how we might continue to provide some elements of the service to the community.

"Our customers, staff and volunteers' health and wellbeing is of paramount importance for us at Hertfordshire County Council and we want to reassure everyone that we are doing everything within our power to respond quickly to national development and protect all our residents.

“As the country follows government advice on social distancing and self-isolation, we think it’s important that our residents still have access to a library service.

"Currently this can be achieved by downloading the Borrow Box app where you can continue to enjoy your favourite e-books and listen to audiobooks as part of your membership."

> Click here to read about the latest coronavirus measures in place at Hemel Hempstead's major facilities and services.