Hertfordshire hospice thinks outside the box

The Hospice of St Francis have found a creative new way to raise cash for the charity - and all you need is your imagination and a matchbox!

The Art Bag Project is a joint collaboration with Peace Hospice Care, which all the community can get involved in.

This year’s theme is ‘Out of the Box’ and features a small white matchbox which people can decorate as they will, with objects that represent something meaningful to their life or objects that bring them joy.

Art bags, which contain all the materials you need to take part, are available for free from The Hospice of St Francis reception and Peace Hospice Care. All those returned will be part of a summer exhibition in 2020, visually demonstrating the hospice communities.

Annalie Ashwell, creative therapist at the hospice, explains, “Through the art bag project we highlight the enormous power of the arts, how art can facilitate personal reflection and hold significant and deep meaning. We also want the project to raise awareness of the diversity of our wellbeing and therapeutic service, that we don’t just focus on the visual arts, we also provide services such as life story recording and virtual reality therapy.”

Inside each bag is a leaflet with ideas and inspiration for those taking part, these include examples such as ‘My happy things box’ – filling a box with small objects and items that bring the artist joy, ‘My first home box’ – a 3D replica of a first home, and ‘Things that matter box’ – a fold out book that includes photos,drawings, and cut-outs of things that matter to the artist.

As always, those taking part are invited to submit their completed artwork to either hospice for it to be part of a collaborative exhibition.

Throughout the next six months the hospice intends to take the art bag project into the community, delivering outreach workshops, details of these will be available on the Hospice of St Francis website and at The Open Door Gallery in Berkhamsted.

If you would like further information on the exhibition, would like to attend one of the forthcoming Open Studio Sessions, or would like to get involved in the Hospice’s Creative Service, visit www.stfrancis.org.uk or call 01442 859550 for further information.