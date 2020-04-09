Think twice before using bonfires to get rid of your waste

Hertfordshire's firefighters have been called out to a number of bonfire incidents in the last two weeks and are asking people to avoid lighting bonfires this Easter weekend.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue warns against lighting bonfires after rise in call outs

With Hertfordshire's Household Waste Recycling Centres being closed during the coronavirus pandemic and more people being at home, the fire service is asking people to think twice about using bonfires to get rid of waste.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “This Easter weekend we’re asking you to avoid lighting bonfires to help reduce the pressure on our firefighters.

"“We have been called to a number incidents involving bonfires over the past fortnight. Bonfires can cause problems for a variety of reasons.

"Not only can they quickly get out of control and pose a risk to you, your family, and your property, but they can cause issues for people with respiratory illnesses, harm wildlife, pollute the atmosphere, and cause nuisances for neighbours.

“If you are still considering lighting a bonfire, please follow our advice to be as safe as possible.”

If you are going to light a bonfire, please follow Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue's safety advice:

- Check online with your local district/borough council to determine if they have any restrictions imposed

- Don’t burn wet waste or green vegetation

- Don’t burn household waste, rubber tyre or anything containing plastic, foam or paint

- Don’t ever leave a fire unattended

- Don’t have a fire near fences, trees, or buildings

- Always have a garden hose or bucket/s of water nearby.

