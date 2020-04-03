Hertfordshire County Council urges people to stay home during warmer weather to stay safe

Council urges people to follow government advice and stay at home

Hertfordshire County Council is urging its residents to stay at home during the warmer weather planned this weekend and not to try and visit its Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs).

How to stay connected during the coronavirus lockdown

The HWRCs have been closed since central government advised tighter restrictions on what constitutes an essential trip outside of the home.

Despite the clear guidance, almost 2,000 people have turned up at the gates trying to access the centres.

Terry Hone, Cabinet Member for Community Safety & Waste Management said: "The safety of our residents is of paramount importance to us at Hertfordshire County Council.

"We want all our residents to follow government guidance on self-isolating and social distancing and to only make essential trips outside of their homes.

"Going to the Household Waste Recycling Centre’s is not an essential trip and the main focus across Hertfordshire during this period is to keep critical kerbside collections functioning across the county.

"All our Household Waste Recycling Centres are closed to the public so please do not attempt to visit them. Please store the waste you would normally bring to the centres until we are able to reopen them."

