A message of thanks for the NHS

Hemel Stags Rugby Club showed their appreciation for the amazing work the NHS staff are doing by creating a tribute on their pitch.

Hemel Stags show appreciation for NHS with giant pitch message

The Rugby League Club, who play at Pennine Way Stadium, Hemel Hempstead, made the touching tribute on Saturday, March 28, - the message says NHS inside a giant heart on the rugby pitch.

A spokesperson for Hemel Stags Rugby Club said: "A small token of appreciation for the hard work the NHS are doing."

On Thursday, the nation gave a round of the applause for the NHS to thank the workers for the amazing work they are doing during difficult times.

