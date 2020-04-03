Hemel school teacher makes face visors for hospital staff

Longdean School continues to support the NHS in the fight against Covid-19

A teacher from a school in Hemel Hempstead has made over 100 face visors to donate to hospital staff.

Malika El Boukali, a Design and Technology teacher from Longdean School, and former Longdead teacher Roger Reeves made 132 face visors to help the staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

The masks will be distributed to Watford General Hospital, the Pathology Department and St Peters Ward at Hemel Hempstead Hospital and to the Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust.

Longdean has also donated sets of science goggles to the same organisations, 150 pairs in total.

Headteacher Graham Cunningham said: "We are delighted to continue our support for the NHS and these trusts especially.

"Some of our parents are key workers in these hospitals as are the partners of my staff.

"We have always wanted to support and contribute to our local community and this is a small way of doing it.

"Although Longdean is open to key workers children our contribution is insignificant compared to the work NHS staff are doing. We have nothing but admiration for them."

This isn't the first time Longdean School has supported the NHS in the fight against coronavirus.

Earlier this month Mr Cunningham delivered cereal bars, fresh fruit, juice cartons and cereal to the hospital to ensure nurses and doctors were able to have something to eat and drink whilst working.

