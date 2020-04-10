Hemel Hempstead physiotherapist creates virtual services to help her customers during lockdown

Emma James Physiotherapy is offering virtual services to help her customers

A physiotherapist from Hemel Hempstead has made more parts of her business virtual so she can continue helping her customers.

Emma with Skevi a local artists work in the background

Emma James, owner of Emma James Physiotherapy, had to close her business last month after the government introduced the social distancing guidelines to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The physiotherapy clinic, which has been in Hemel Hempstead for over 20 years, is offering virtual private groups, free women's health pelvic check, virtual home working services, a virtual gym and a pay it forward voucher.

She said: "One of our businesses is a Physiotherapy clinic which does face to face contacts and so we have lost everything and get no grant or support from the government currently but rather than being negative about it we have created a whole range of virtual services to aid home workers, online gym and wellness services, we are providing free float vouchers for NHS workers and working with lots of other companies to collaborate and increase awareness of our services.

"We have also created a new service to keep your elders well in their homes and keep them exercising and maintaining lung health.

Virtual Gym

"We have also created a pay it forward scheme where patients can pay and bank appointments for further down the line.

"We would also like to thank all our patients that are purchasing a gift voucher when cancelling their appointments, so that they can use at a future date.

"Your support really is appreciated from all of the staff here at Emma James Physio.

"To make it a little brighter, we are offering you 50% off any face to face Physio treatment to be redeemed when we are back up and running .

"This offer will run from now and throughout April and it can be banked for when we are allowed to resume normal activity."

Emma James Physiotherapy has a range of virtual services to keep people fit, active and injury free during the lockdown period, all services can be booked via reception and phone and Facebook.

The pay it forward scheme is, buy a voucher in April and May and it will be worth double when we can resume working.

She added: "We are a small business. At times like this, we realise how important it is to support each other. We need your support right now.

"Our offer is our version of paying it forward. For thanking each and everyone one of our loyal customers for using our services.

"I am looking at the positives in this situation and want to help people out, this lockdown will be the new normal for quite a few months

"It is important for people to keep their mind active and not feel displaced or isolated, this is a massive change of routine for many people.

"There are a lot of benefits to the services we offer.

"In difficult situations you can give up or carry on and try and find the positives and that is what I'm trying to do.

"We are trying to do everything we can to keep positive and remind people that there will be a light at the end of the tunnel.

"I’m happy to do anything we can to keep the community together and support each other."

For more information visit: www.ejphysio.co.uk/index.php?id=378, Emma's Instagram page @emmajamesphysio or her Facebook page, Emma James Physio