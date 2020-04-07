Hemel Hempstead organisation offers conflict resolution during lockdown

Mediation Hertfordshire is now offering the service through telephone or video conferencing

An organisation in Hemel Hempstead is continuing to offer conflict resolution during the coronavirus lockdown.

Mediation Hertfordshire offers conflict resolution during lockdown

Mediation Hertfordshire is offering support through telephone counselling and conflict coaching for vulnerable families, including those experiencing domestic violence.

The organisation was recently awarded £2,000 from the Hertfordshire Community Foundation's Coronavirus Disaster Relief Fund, to support ten referrals from police or the NHS.

Victoria Harris, CEO of Mediation Hertfordshire, wants to let people know that the organisation remains operational during the coronavirus lockdown to support those experiencing conflict.

She said: "A concentrated period of time with those nearest and dearest can create strain on the best relationships.

"And if there were cracks before the dawn of this home-based new world, then large chasms can open up, exposing long held and deep-seated grudges.

"The social distancing measures designed to keep us at home will be challenging for many, but at Mediation Hertfordshire we are particularly concerned for vulnerable families, where domestic violence may result and children can be caught in the crossfire.

"It is not just families who are experiencing difficulties. Neighbour disputes may arise or become exacerbated with more of us at home.

"Noisy neighbours may not appreciate how their behaviour is impacting others and it can lead to bad feeling. It can feel difficult to broach the topic with your neighbour when emotions are running high and that’s where a mediation and conflict coaching service can help.

"At the heart of most disputes are communication issues.

"People need to feel heard and to be able to explain to one other how they are feeling and being impacted by each other’s behaviour.

"The confidential Service offered by Mediation Hertfordshire remains operational to support those experiencing conflict in these difficult times.

"We are now delivering our service by telephone or video conferencing so that we can comply with Government guidelines and ensure that our professional mediators and clients remain safe."

Mediation Hertfordshire are funded by Dacorum Borough Council and can provide this service for free to any Dacorum resident.

For more information call 01442 268044 or email help@mediationherts.org.uk.

