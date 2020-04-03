Hemel Hempstead ladies collect hand creams for NHS staff

The group are appealing for the public's help

Sisters from Hemel Hempstead are collecting hand and face creams for NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Healing Hands

Jenni Istiawan and Julie James wanted to do something to support the NHS and they came up with the idea after one of their friends, who is a nurse, said her face was sore after her shift.

They set up a Facebook Group - Healing Hands - and are looking for donations from the public and businesses.

Julie said: "We want to get the message out there and help in any way that we can.

"When our friend said her face was sore we thought this was something that we could do to help."

NHS Staff Donation Box

The creams can be dropped off at Sainsbury's in Apsley, or to their houses, for more information visit the Facebook page -

Jenni added: "The amazing NHS angels are struggling!

"They spend 12 hour shifts in PPE, gloves and masks and are ending up with dry hands and faces, we want to help them any way possible.

"We are a small group of local ladies who have noticed a need for hand and face creams for the NHS staff. We are asking our community to help us help our NHS!

"It is such a simple idea but we really believe its a small way of saying thanks to all those amazing NHS angels.

"I would like to say how amazing Sainsbury in Apsley has been, they are really supporting us!"

