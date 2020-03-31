A gesture to thank the NHS

Hemel Hempstead Town FC would like to extend it's thanks to the NHS and in particular those who are working in hospitals and medical practices throughout West Hertfordshire.

Hemel Hempstead FC offer season ticket deal for NHS workers

To thank them for the great job they are doing at providing outstanding care to the community during these difficult times, the club is offering a reduced season ticket rate to all NHS employees for next season.

This will mean that NHS staff can secure a season ticket for 2020/21 for just £75.

Chairman Dave Boggins feels that this is the least the club could do to support the NHS workers.

He said: "This is HHTFC's way of saying thank you to the NHS staff for the sacrifice they have and will make in the coming months.

"Remember it is a war we are in and NHS staff are front line, not soldiers in this one."

The club is also offering all NHS staff, who don't live in Hemel Hempstead, the opportunity to watch all home games in the 2020/21 season for just £5 per game by presenting their NHS card at the turnstiles.

For more information email club secretary Dean Chance on secretary@hemelfc.com.

