Hemel Hempstead charity calls on the community to support the old and vulnerable

A charity in Hemel Hempstead is looking for volunteers who can help them combat loneliness as many of their service users go into isolation during the coronavirus outbreak.

Community Action Dacorum provides a circle of support to the local community and helps many of the elderly and vulnerable residents in Dacorum.

Cindy Withey, Connect Dacorum manager, said: "Our Charity, Community Action Dacorum, have several services which support the old and vulnerable, such as Door to Store, Community Cars, Shopmobility and Creative Learning.

"It's been great on social media seeing how everyone is rallying around at this time and we would like to offer to our elderly clients the opportunity to receive a phone call from someone once a day just to check in on them and make them feel not so isolated, especially as I am guessing they will be asked to stay indoors from some stage, probably later this week.

"We are looking for volunteers who would be willing to make a couple of phone calls a day for the foreseeable future to ensure those who are self-isolating don't feel too lonely.

""It would just be a couple of calls but it could make a massive difference to some people.

"We have been in regular contact with many of our service users and we want to help them without putting them at any risk during the coronavirus outbreak, a simple phone call could do that.

"A few phone calls a day could hemp combat loneliness.

"Also if any charities need any help during this difficult time, please get in touch with us."

The charity supports voluntary organisations and community groups at the early stages of their development, provides a funding advice, representation and a payroll service to help them grow and flourish and delivers services and projects that support local individuals, businesses and community groups.

If you are interested in volunteering to help Community Action Dacorum by making a few calls to the elderly, email Cindy on cindy@communityactiondacorum.org.uk.

For more information about the charity visit: www.communityactiondacorum.org.