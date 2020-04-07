Hemel Hempstead barber shop shows appreciation for NHS staff

Chaulden Barber Shop thanks the NHS

A barber shop in Hemel Hempstead has shown it's appreciation for NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic with a colourful picture in the front window.

Chaulden Barber Shop thanks the NHS staff

Chaulden Barber Shop, Long Chaulden, created the picture - which says 'Thank You NHS' underneath a rainbow - to thank the doctors and nurses who are working hard to save lives.

In a post on Facebook, it says: "Just wanted to show our appreciation to the NHS staff and key workers who are out there risking there lives #thankyou #nhs #thankyounhs #covid19."

The barber shop made the decision to close on Sunday, March 22, - following government advice to reduce the spread of the virus.

Read more about acts of kindness in Hemel Hempstead that will make you smile amid coronavirus pandemic

