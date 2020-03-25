Hemel charity appeals for donations to keep foodbank open

The charity helps the homeless in Dacorum

A charity in Hemel Hempstead is appealing for the public's help to keep it's foodbank open during coronavirus pandemic.

DENS is appealing for donations to help keep foodbank open

DENS homeless charity helps people in Dacorum through it's foodbank and the 44-bed hostel - and the coronavirus pandemic is having an impact on it's income and stretching the services.

Fran Martin, head of fundraising and communications at DENS said: “We are appealing to the public to help to continue to run our services.

"In the last eight days, we have seen a huge increase in the number of people accessing our foodbank and are now having to take on a full-time post in order to meet this urgent demand.

"Our priority is to continue to provide emergency parcels to those who cannot afford food and we desperately need your help."

The charity has now closed the Day Centre to the public.

The Foodbank remains open and continues to provide emergency food.

The service has seen an increase of people requiring food parcels and the charity is asking the local community to continue donating vital food supplies including these five most needed items UHT Milk, canned soup, tinned meat, tinned fish and long-life pudding.

Food can be dropped off at the back of the foodbank (Paradise, Hemel Hempstead) between 10am and 1pm, or in foodbank crates, in Tesco Extra Hemel, Tesco Metro Berkhamsted, Tesco Tring, Sainsburys Apsley Mills, Sainsburys Woodhall Farm and Waitrose Berkhamsted.

DENS is not accepting any household goods, clothes or any other goods other than food until further notice

Fran added: “Sadly, but understandable, we’ve had to cancel our Hillbuster Cycle Ride and Sponsored Walk which between them were set to raise £40,000.

"We’ve also had to pay to transform bedrooms at our hostel into self-contained units for those self-isolating; purchasing microwaves and kettles, hand santisers, PPE and hygiene products, all being sold at hugely inflated prices.

"We therefore urgently require donations to help make up the large shortfall and we ask the local community to help us.

"We can benefit from buying food at wholesale prices, so donating money will make your contribution go further and will keep food on the supermarket shelves for other vulnerable people who need it”.

To make a donation click here.