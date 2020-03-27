Hemel business woman appeals to customers to support her online

Supporting local businesses during the coronavirus outbreak

A business in Hemel has contacted The Gazette after we called on local businesses to show us how we can help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cristina has moved her business online

Cristina Frenchie, who runs My Yoga Corner in Potten End, is asking her customers to continue supporting her online - she had to temporarily close the studio due to the coronavirus outbreak.

She said: "I've moved all my classes and support groups online, at a low cost, as I know times are tough for everyone.

"I ran my last face to face class on the 13th. I have family and friends in Italy and Spain so it felt like the right thing to do, even before the first announcements re pregnant women.

"For now the main struggle is, like for everyone else, getting used to the new status quo with kids and husband at home!

Cristina has moved My Yoga Corner online

"But I still have my venue to pay, plus a lot of equipment that I've invested in since opening the studio, so I'm hoping that by running a few classes a week online I'll be able to at least break even."

My Baby Corner teaches a range of yoga classes and Cristina also hosts workshops on starting solids and babywearing.

For more information visit: myyogacorner.uk.

Tell us what you are doing to support your local business as they have closed their doors and if you are a local business tell us how we can help you? #supportlocal #ThereWithYou

To get in touch, email holly.patel@jpimedia.co.uk