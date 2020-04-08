Helping Hemel Hempstead children keep active while schools are closed

Fitter Future is used by schools across the country

An online fitness platform for primary school children in Hertfordshire is encouraging families to sign up and use the programme while the schools are closed in the coronavirus lockdown.

Fitter Future is used by thousands of children in school, across the country and is designed to fight childhood obesity and give children the tools needed to improve their mental well-being, the organisation works closely with Dacorum Schools Sports Network.

Doug Berlin, owner of Fitter Future said: "Given the heavy emphasis on mental and physical well-being, especially for the younger generation, I hope readers will be interested in having have free access to our online platform.

"As a former teacher, and with an ex Hertfordshire headteacher beside me, we understand the mindset of children and families in this worrying time.

"We are passionate to help and ensure that every family has free access to content that will not only get children moving but also providing the appropriate emotional and mental support.

"It is great to see the nation keeping active, especially children while schools are closed and Joe Wicks has done a great job in getting the nation's children active.

"This is everything in one platform, it is everything to do with mind and body, we work in schools already and while they are closed we are offering the programme for free to parents to help keep children active while schools are closed."

Clare McCawley, from Dacorum Schools Sports Network, said: “Fitter Future is fun, easy to use and has provided children of Hemel Hempstead and the surrounding areas the tools to enable them to lead a physically and mentally healthier lifestyle, which in this present climate is more important than ever.

"Fitter Future benefits the children beyond their health – it allows the children to develop self-discipline and become great leaders as well as increasing levels of concentration and decreasing behaviour issues at home or in the classroom."

For more information visit: www.fitterfuture.com.

