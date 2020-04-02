Great Gaddesden business raises money for West Herts NHS Trust with raffle for one night stay

Raising money to support the NHS staff

A business just outside Hemel Hempstead is raising money for the West Herts NHS Trust staff by giving away a one night stay at The Jumble in a raffle.

The Croft Farm, in Great Gaddesden, is holding a raffle to raise money for the West Hertfordshire Hospital's charity, supporting the staff at Hemel Hempstead, Watford General and St Albans City Hospital.

The raffle tickets are £5 and all the money raised will go the charity to help the staff leading the COVID-19 response.

The Croft Farm has a fire heated hot-tub, log-burning fire, satellite TV and extensive DVD selection, board games, fully equipped kitchen, converted horse-trailer bathroom, and scenic sunrise views from the bedroom. It can sleep up to 4 people, is dog & children friendly, and a 1 night stay is worth £200.

The prize is bookable as soon as the travel ban is lifted.

Darren Brady, director of The Croft Farm, said: "We thought we would hold this raffle to give people something to look forward to, and it's a nice way to raise money for the NHS, who are smashing it right now.

"We always appreciate the work they do but right now they are going above and beyond and this is our way of saying thank you."

The raffle ends at 7pm on Sunday, April 5, with winners being announced at 9pm, to enter click here.

To make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/campaign/westhertscovidappeal.

