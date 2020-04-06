Google data shows Hertfordshire residents movements have changed massively since coronavirus outbreak

The information comes from products such as Google Maps

Residents in Hertfordshire have been following government advice to stay at home, with mobility to recreation or retail locations having fallen by 85% since the coronavirus lockdown - according to data shared by Google.

The technology firm's anonymised data of people's locations provides an insight into how the public are moving around during the pandemic.

The data comes from Google users who have Location History turned on in their Google account settings - this setting is off by default. It can also be turned off at any time from within Location History setting, and data can also be directly deleted from a user's Google Maps timeline.

Nationally, visits to shops, museums and cafes have fallen by 85%.

The only area of movement that increased was in residential parts, indicating people are staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Across Hertfordshire, retail and recreation movement is down by 85%

Transit stations, such as bus and train, have seen a 73% drop in traffic.

Grocery and pharmacy shops are down 47% in traffic.

Movement to work place has decreased by 56% as people are urged to work from home where possible.

Residential areas showed a 15% increase in traffic - as residents follow government advice and stay at home.

This data has been collected during the period between 16 February and 29 March.

The percentage change is how much the mobility in the area has reduced compared to the median amount of travel was recorded for that day of the week between 3 January and 6 February this year.

The government has supported Google in using data in this way.

