Find sexual health services in Hertfordshire at the touch of a button

A new interactive map has been launched showing where sexual health and contraception services can be accessed across Hertfordshire.

The site, created by Herts County Council, gives details of where people can find services ranging from free condoms for under-25s to implant contraception and STI testing.

There is also online information on subjects such as STIs and their symptoms, and on pregnancy termination.

Cllr Tim Hutchings, cabinet member for public health and prevention at Herts County Council, said: “We take protecting the sexual health of our residents very seriously, and Sexual Health Week is a great opportunity to throw a spotlight on the subject.

“Prevention is always better than cure and condoms are an effective way of stopping you from getting a sexually transmitted infection.

“However the sooner STIs are detected, the lower the risk is of passing it on to somebody else, so if you are at all concerned it is always best to get checked.

“It’s easier than you think in Hertfordshire – you can order a discreet home-testing kit online and receive your results in seven days.”

See the site at www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/sexualhealth