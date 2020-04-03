Fighting the coronavirus across Hertfordshire

Working together to ensure residents and staff are kept safe

Hertfordshire County Council has set out two main priorities in the fight against coronavirus - ensuring that residents are kept as safe as possible and that they can continue to deliver services.

Supporting the governments instruction to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives

The county council has seen services suspended including libraries, household recycling centres, weddings, family centres, parking restrictions and play areas. This is all to support the government’s instruction to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.

Staff are being kept safe, with many of the 8000 from Hertfordshire County Council now working from home or volunteering for re-deployment to support the areas of most need.

Collectively, the council has made huge efforts to support adult social care, despite some carers needing to self-isolate.

In addition, they have found solutions in partnership with local businesses and the University of Hertfordshire to overcome personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages and worked on the imperative to free up hospital beds.

Leader of Hertfordshire County Council, David Williams said: "A large proportion of our effort now will be on ensuring that our vulnerable and elderly are supported and cared for.

"Importantly we’ve created a new service to shield and support the clinically vulnerable, which we estimate to be around 29,000 in Hertfordshire.

"These people are isolated in their homes and we are spearheading the operation to deliver groceries and have recruited thousands of volunteers through our Team Herts campaign."

Despite some closures, many essential services are still running including schooling for the children of key workers.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue has measures in place to keep responding to emergencies and Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd noted that crime in Hertfordshire is down by a quarter in the last week.

The police have been given powers that nobody anticipated, but it is vital that everyone follows the government guidelines, so that these powers do not need to be enforced in Hertfordshire.

Mr Lloyd said: "Policing is everybody’s business. Only by working together as a community, acting responsibly and being ready to offer help where it’s needed will we be able to overcome this crisis."

Linda Haysey, Chair of Herts Leaders, concluded that Hertfordshire leaders will be doing all they can to assist and protect residents, our staff and the NHS.

She said: "Councils and emergency services have been entrusted with a huge role in helping shield those with serious health conditions from coronavirus, along with keeping residents safe and protected.

"This is a hugely difficult time for the whole county, but we are thankful for residents’ patience and we hope to see continued public support."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper when you do your weekly shop.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price.

So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.