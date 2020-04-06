East of England Ambulance Service urgently needs volunteers and temporary workers

Can you help the ambulance service go the extra mile against COVID-19?

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) needs to recruit 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers urgently due to the demands caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Roles are available across the region immediately and all training will be provided.

Dorothy Hosein, EEAST Chief Executive said: “The COVID-19 pandemic is testing the NHS and the East of England Ambulance Service more than ever before.

“We are at the forefront of responding to the pandemic and helping our communities through this difficult time.

“We are expanding our temporary worker and volunteer service hugely to meet this demand and have a wide variety of clinical and non-clinical roles available.

“If you are able to join us and be part of our vital work, then please contact us.”

We are looking for people with:

- Medical experience as a paramedic, nurse, healthcare support worker or even recent first-aid training to work in a variety of clinical and clinical support roles

- C1 driving licences who would be interested in driving patient transport vehicles or moving vehicles between sites (band 2 or 3).

- Five GCSEs at grades A-C to work as call handlers/dispatchers (band 3)

- A willingness to fulfil other support roles such as ambulance cleaning, general cleaning, and administration (bands 2-4).

For volunteer roles, please email EEASTCOVIDHELP@eastamb.nhs.uk. For paid work, please email RapidBank.Recruitment@eastamb.nhs.uk outlining the type of role you are interested in and relevant experience and qualifications.