Dacroum's Safer Neighbourhood Teams will continue to provide visible presence during coronavirus pandemic

Neighbourhood surgeries have been postponed

Hertfordshire Police's Safer Neighbourhood Teams are continuing to provide a visible presence in local communities across the county as the national emergency progresses.

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement on Monday (23 March), everyone must now stay at home unless exceptional circumstances apply.

People should now only leave their homes in order to:

> Shop for essential food and household items

> Attend medical appointments

> Exercise on their own once a day

> Travel to and from work, where it is absolutely essential that they go to a place of work – and that work cannot be conducted from home

Public gatherings of more than two people are banned, unless the people live together in one household, and all social events apart from funeral services for immediate family are also cancelled.

Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) officers will continue to provide a visible presence, but the way in which we will maintain community engagement has changed.

Planned face to face engagement events, such as neighbourhood surgeries, will now be postponed.

Local Policing Command Chief Superintendent Matt Nicholls said: “We are still here for you. Please be reassured that Neighbourhood Policing Team officers are continuing their patrols, responding to incidents, problem-solving with communities and looking out for the vulnerable and keeping people safe – all while adhering to the government’s advice around social distancing and enforcement of emergency legislation.

“For the time being our front desk facilities remain open at Hatfield, Stevenage and Watford police stations, and we are committed to doing everything we can to maintain levels of public service.

“Whilst we cannot attend community meetings in the coming weeks, we still need to hear from you. Community feedback and the community voice remains paramount to the service we deliver locally.

“We are living and working in extraordinary times and we are sure to face further challenges ahead but we will continue to review and adapt in order to deliver our core policing responses to Hertfordshire communities.”

Concerns about the causes of crime or anti-social behaviour in your local area can still be shared by using the force's digital feedback platform, echo.

You can report a crime by calling 101, or going online, in an emergency call 999.