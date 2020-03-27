Clap For Our Carers campaign

The Dacorum mayor and his wife turned their house blue last night (Thursday) to show their appreciation for the National Health Service during the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple joined thousands of people across the country who took part in the Clap For Our Carers campaign.

Dacorum rang with applause at 8pm as people put their hands together for the NHS carers.

Dacorum mayor, cllr Terry Douris, said: "We, like many hundreds of thousands of people across the country wanted to show our appreciation for the NHS and we wanted to thank all the workers for their hard work.

"We wanted to show them how much they mean to everyone, the majority of the houses on our street also came out and clapped."

Dacroum mayor turns his house blue for the NHS

A house in Lindlings also lit up for last night's applause.

The idea for the mass applause came from London yoga teacher Annemarie Plas, who was inspired by similar campaigns that have taken place in her home country of France.

She posted on social media, calling on people to join in “from the sofa, garden, balcony, street or anywhere" (obviously observing social distancing rules) to thank NHS, doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists and other staff working hard to help those affected by the coronavirus.

A message from the NHS on social media described the tribute as "emotional".