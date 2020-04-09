The council is asking residents to think about the waste that they are creating during their time at home

The council is urging residents in Dacorum not to create excess waste this Easter as the council's Waste Services resources are already heavily stretched to the coronavirus crisis.

Dacorum Borough Council urges residents not to create excess waste this Easter. (C) Shutterstock

The pandemic has led to severe staff and resource shortages and an increase in waste generated due to more residents being at home, all of Hertfordshire's Household Waste Recycling Centres and charity shops are also closed.

The Easter bank holiday weekend is normally a great opportunity to have a spring clean either at home or in the garden, but this year Dacorum Borough Council is asking residents to think about the waste that they are creating during their time at home.

This may mean putting off having a clear-out until later in the year., or storing any excess waste from DIY projects, spring cleans or garden waste at home until it can be disposed of safely and legally.

Currently all of our kerbside collections are going ahead as normal – grey, blue-lidded, food and garden waste, thanks to the frontline crews who have been maintaining this key service.

Due to strain on the Waste Service, the council has been experiencing higher levels of missed bins, please report these on the council's website: www.dacorum.gov.uk/missed-bin-collection.

The council will not collect any excess grey bin or garden waste, please do not put this out as it will not be accepted and can lead to litter. The majority of Easter packaging, such as cardboard boxes, plastic and foil are all recyclable.

Excess mixed recycling and food waste will be collected. Leave any excess mixed recycling in a sturdy container next to the blue-lidded bin on your collection day. Excess food waste should be sealed tightly in a bag and put out next to your kerbside caddy on the morning of your collection.

The council is reminding residents not to burn any waste on bonfires, this contributes to air pollution and causes disturbance for neighbours who may be self-isolating.

Dacorum Borough Council is asking people not to leave items or bags on the floor of it's bring banks, or outside charity shops - this is illegal fly tipping.

It is your responsibility to ensure that your waste is always dealt with responsibly. All householders and businesses have a legal ‘Duty of Care’.

Leaving bulky items out for collection by an unlicensed waste carrier can mean that your items end up fly-tipped, if they are traced back to you, you will be the one who can face an unlimited fine.

For more information about fly tipping, visit: www.dacorum.gov.uk/flytipping. For more information about the council's Waste Service, visit: www.dacorum.gov.uk/waste.

