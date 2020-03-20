Councillors call for Hertfordshire residents to look out for each other during coronavirus outbreak

Could you volunteer for #TeamHerts?

Councillors across Hertfordshire are working together to launch a 'Hertfordshire united against coronavirus' campaign to encourage everyone to look out for other people in their community.

Volunteers can help with shopping

The councils are all working to support those who may be feeling isolated and make sure they only get their information from trusted sources.

#TeamHerts Volunteering are the official volunteering network for Hertfordshire and will be supporting the council's voluntary, community and care sectors to make sure that support is on hand to help those who need it locally.

Volunteers are going to be essential at this time to help some of our most vulnerable residents. This could be by dropping off some groceries and picking up some essential supplies, offering a friendly voice over the phone or even giving basic support in a care setting.

Hertfordshire County Council Cabinet Member for Public Health and Prevention, Tim Hutchings, said: “In these times of uncertainty, we’d like to reassure you that our services have planned for and are ready for this situation, however it’s important that we all work together to not cause unnecessary panic or anxiety to those most in need.

Volunteers can call people to combat loneliness

“This is a challenging time for our local communities but the response so far has been amazing, we’ve seen so many local acts of kindness and neighbourly deeds across the county already.

"Please keep up the good work and have a think about what you might be able to do for people in your community.

“If you can, please volunteer your time and continue to support the people and businesses in your local area.

"Together, let’s all help to make Hertfordshire the friendliest place it can be – we will get through this.”

Hannah Morgan-Gray from #TeamHerts Volunteering, said: “We have been delighted by the number of people coming forward to help their local community and are busy matching them with organisations carrying out vital services for those who need it most. If your organisation needs extra volunteers, please do get in touch so we can help you too.”

If you would like to put yourself forward to volunteer to help your local community you can join TeamHerts.