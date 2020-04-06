Coronavirus cases in Hertfordshire rise to 870 in 24 hours

There are 37 new cases of COVID-19 in Hertfordshire today

As of today (Monday) Hertfordshire has had a total of 870 diagnosed cases of the potentially deadly virus.

The figures released from Public Health England show 37 new cases in the last 24 hours.

But the true number of cases is thought to be far higher with many people not being tested.

It means Hertfordshire has the fifth highest number of cases by Upper Tier Local Authorities (UTLA) and NHS Regions.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 51,608. The number of deaths has been recorded as 5,373 - according to Public Health England.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from COVID-19 have not been released by Public Health England.

The new figures were recorded between 5pm on Saturday and 5pm on Sunday.

Coronavirus (COVID-19): what you need to do

- Stay at home

- Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home)

- If you go out, stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people at all times

- Wash your hands as soon as you get home

- Do not meet others, even friends or family.

- You can spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms.

