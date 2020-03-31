Coronavirus cases in Hertfordshire rise to 396 in the last 24 hours

A jump of 57 on Monday's confirmed figures

As of today (Tuesday) Hertfordshire has had a total of 396 diagnosed cases of the potentially deadly virus.

The figures released from Public Health England show 57 new cases in the last 24 hours.

But the true number of cases is thought to be far higher with many people not being tested.

It means Hertfordshire has the sixth highest number of cases by Upper Tier Local Authorities (UTLA) and NHS Regions.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 25,150. The number of deaths has been recorded as 1,789, rising by 381 - according to Public Health England.

The new figures were recorded between 5pm on Sunday and 5pm on Monday.

Today's figures were expected to show a spike in the number of deaths across the UK. This is because, until now, officials have only counted fatalities that take place in hospitals.

But from today, they include victims who died at home or in a care home.

Every household in the UK will be sent a letter from Boris Johnson this week warning them things will get worse before they get better.

Coronavirus (COVID-19): what you need to do

- Stay at home

- Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home)

- If you go out, stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people at all times

- Wash your hands as soon as you get home

- Do not meet others, even friends or family.

- You can spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms.

