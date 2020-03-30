Coronavirus cases in Hertfordshire rise to 339 in the last 24 hours

A jump of 57 on Sunday's confirmed figures

As of today (Monday) Hertfordshire has had a total of 339 diagnosed cases of the potentially deadly virus.

Latest COVID-19 case update

The figures released from Public Health England show 57 new cases in the last 24 hours.

It means Hertfordshire has the ninth highest number of cases by Upper Tier Local Authorities (UTLA) and NHS Regions.

But the true number of cases is thought to be far higher with many people not being tested.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 22,141. The number of deaths has been recorded as 1,408, rising by 180 - according to Public Health England.

The new figures were recorded between 5pm on Saturday and 5pm on Sunday.

Every household in the UK will be sent a letter from Boris Johnson this week warning them things will get worse before they get better.

Coronavirus (COVID-19): what you need to do

- Stay at home

- Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home)

- If you go out, stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people at all times

- Wash your hands as soon as you get home

- Do not meet others, even friends or family.

- You can spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms.