Co-op Funeralcare offers guidance on how coronavirus outbreak is affecting funerals in Hertfordshire

“Funerals aren’t changing – they have changed" says David Collingwood, Director of funerals at Co-op Funeralcare

Co-op Funeralcare, the UK's leading provider of funerals, has released its latest guidance on funeral arrangements to ensure the ongoing safety of its clients and colleagues in Hertfordshire.

The provider is committed to supporting clients in new ways to help them still create a personal and fitting tribute to their loved one.

David Collingwood, director of funerals at Co-op Funeralcare, has over 40 years of experience in the industry, he said: “Losing a loved one is a devastating time for any family, but even more so to lose someone in the current circumstances.

"We have a social responsibility to limit the spread of disease and play our part to save lives, whilst fully supporting our colleagues and communities through a time of loss.

"Our colleagues are working tirelessly to provide families with access to the services they need to navigate the loss of a loved one, whilst also adhering to government safety guidelines and social distancing requirements to limit and slow the spread of coronavirus.

“Where crematoriums have filming facilities, in most circumstances they should be available to families who wish to access them, and the systems should be resilient enough to cope with extra the demand. It's crucial we support families and communities during these devastating times, and ensure they feel part of their loved one's funeral even if they can't physically attend.

“We aim to protect our communities and have therefore had to make some tough but responsible choices to help families and individuals say goodbye in the safest possible way.”

Latest funeral guidelines issued by Co-op Funeralcare:

- The use of limousines in their funerals has been paused, given the current government safety guidelines

- In the safety interest of staff and clients, they will carry out funeral arrangements over the phone where possible and ask just two clients to meet with funeral arrangers if necessary

- They are asking that no more than 10 people attend funeral gatherings so that attendees can follow social distancing guidelines

For up to date advice from Co-op Funeralcare, visit: www.coop.co.uk/funeralcare/coronavirus.

