Catering company will work with county council to provide meals to Hertfordshire schools during coronavirus outbreak

Hertfordshire Catering Limited (HCL) will continue to offer meals next week to the children of key workers, vulnerable children and those who qualify for free school meals.

HCL, the supplier of school meals to 430 schools in Hertfordshire, is working with the county council to provide the meals.

The company delivers 56,000 primary school meals per day in Hertfordshire and is working on a rapid response to the changes happening daily due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ian Hamilton, chief executive of HCL, said: “Staff availability at the current time means we are able to continue to offer meals next week to the children of key workers, vulnerable children and those who qualify for free school meals.”

HCL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hertfordshire County Council, will be doing its utmost to be as responsive as possible depending on which schools are open, as well as supporting other organisations struggling with food deliveries.

Ralph Sangster, the County Council’s Cabinet Member for Resources and Performance, said: “We are working very hard with all our schools across the county and appreciate HCL’s willingness to adapt and facilitate feeding as many children as is possible as the situation becomes clearer over the forthcoming days.”