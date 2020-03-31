Berkhamsted Rotary Club pay tribute to 'well-loved' member who died after testing positive for COVID-19

Matthew Minors died on Sunday night

Tributes have been paid by Berkhamsted Rotary after one of their members sadly died on Sunday night after testing positive for COVID-19.

Berkhamsted Rotary have paid tribute to Matthew Minors

Matthew Minors, who was well known for the work he done in the community, passed away in Watford Hospital, he had tested positive for coronavirus and had been on a ventilator for about ten days.

The 44-year-old, who was in Berkhamsted Round Table where he cut his teeth on the Fireworks and Santa's Sleigh and helped at a great many of the Lions events in the town as well as numerous other organisations and events, will be missed by everyone at Berkhamsted Rotary and the community.

A spokesperson for Berkhamsted Rotary said: "It is with really heavy hearts that Berkhamsted Rotary have to tell you that Matthew sadly passed away in Watford hospital last night.

"He had been on a ventilator for about ten days and had Covid 19.

Matthew Minors was well known in the community.

"Matthew was involved in all aspects of community life in the town.

"Matthew loved the Sleigh and indeed, without him, the sleigh will simply not be the same.

"He loved Rotary and was a Paul Harris Fellow – the highest award a club can give to a member.

"Matthew loved and was heavily involved in amateur theatre, helping at the Court Theatre and numerous other venues, and had been involved with the Pepper Show and Foundation

since 1991.

"Matthew was simply a super guy, well loved, always willing to help and always with a smile on his face.

"We shall all miss him greatly.

"Our thoughts are with his parents Mandy and Richard and his two brothers, Alex and Charles."

As of yesterday, there had been 339 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire, according to Public Health England.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper when you do your weekly shop.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price.

So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.