Berkhamsted restaurant donates hundreds of meals after coronavirus forces it to close

The meals were donated to hundreds of people

An Italian restaurant in Berkhamsted donated hundreds of meals to charities and members of the public after it was forced to close due to the coronavirus outbreak.

ASK Italian closed on Wednesday, March 18, and the general manager of the restaurant asked the chef to use the food in stock to make meals to hand out to local charities and organisations.

Adam Wilson, general manager said: "We were given short notice that we had to close because of government advice regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

"We had a lot of food in stock, I decided that we could cook the food and then give the meals to people in the community.

"We thought it could help the elderly, vulnerable, people who were self-isolating or anyone in need really.

Adam with Claire from the Hospice of St Francis

"We helped some retirement homes, hospices, people who were self-isolating, people who came in to the restaurant and we also took some meals to the animal rescue homes.

"We will be closed for the next three and a half weeks, and then we will see from there what the government says."