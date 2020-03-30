Berkhamsted farmer shows appreciation for the NHS with giant field tribute

Special message from Berkhamsted farmer amid the coronavirus pandemic

A reader has praised a farmer in Berkhamsted who showed his appreciation for the NHS, during the coronavirus pandemic, with a special tribute in his field.

The field is at the bottom of Swing Gate Lane, and the farmer has created a simple but special message, it says NHS with a heart underneath.

Jemima French spotted the message and sent it into The Gazette, she said: "Good on the farmer!"

On Thursday, the nation gave a round of the applause for the NHS to thank the workers for the amazing work they are doing during difficult times.

