Author is donating book royalties to West Herts NHS Trust

An author is donating the royalties from his book to the West Herts NHS Trust to support the staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Robin signing one of his books

Robin Melhuish is donating money from the sales of his book - The Quiet Way: Remember Remember - to West Herts NHS Trust to support the the doctors and nurses.

Robin's late father, Alastair Melhuish was the mayor of Hemel Hempstead in 1965 and he lived in the town from 1951 to 1968, he now lives in Canada.

He wrote the book in 2015 and it is about animal rights activists who break into an animal research facility freeing hundreds of animals and unleashing a train of events that peacetime Britain and the world have never seen before.

He said: "The book predicted this terrible virus event, it also contains a lot about Hemel in it.

The Quiet Way: Remember Remember

"All the clapping is nonsense. They need money, for staff, materials and above all testing.

"Without that kind of support the game is over. Every book sold gives 58p to the NHS and hopefully a lot of pleasure to the reader.

"Hemel gave me many happy memories. It's time to give back now.

"I thought I'd appeal to Hemelonians with a story that is for a significant part based in Hemel, the Market place, Cotrells , Buncefield, Cupid Green, the buss station and police station.

"This is for a great cause, so if anyone wants to support it, the book can be bought from Amazon."

To buy a copy of the book and support the NHS visit: www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B00IRUB73E.

