Arriva continues to run reduced bus service in Hemel Hempstead

Arriva continues to run services with a further amended timetable in Hertfordshire

Arriva is continuing to run a reduced bus service for passengers and further changes are being made in Hemel Hempstead.

Arriva is continuing to run a reduced bus service for passengers

The changes came into effect yesterday (Monday, March 30) as Arriva continue to meet key worker requirements.

The bus company is urging people to travel in line with the latest government advice.

Simon Finnie Area Managing Director from Arriva said: “At Arriva we are at the centre of our local communities and know that our services help support many people to get around, particularly key workers who we all rely on so much.

"Arriva is committed to running vital services so key workers can get to and from work, and we are listening to customer’s feedback daily to constantly tailor our services.

"We are acutely aware of the vital role public transport plays in keeping these key workers moving and will continue to prioritise these key routes.

"We also appreciate that we might not have it right everywhere so please get in touch with us if you feel we can help.

“We are also committed to keeping our passengers and workforce safe.

"We’d ask all passengers to use contactless payments as much as possible and to practice social distancing where possible on our services, including waiting at bus stops and boarding.

"We have enhanced cleaning on our buses and depots ensuring all touchpoints are regularly deep cleaned.

"I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank all our staff who continue to provide such an essential service to the community.”

Keep up to date with the latest bus times by clicking here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper when you do your weekly shop.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price.

So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.