Appeal to help raise funds for Hertfordshire charities during coronavirus pandemic

The money raised will help charities and community organisations across the county

Hertfordshire Community Foundation has launched a new Coronavirus Disaster Relief Fund to help the most vulnerable people during the coronacirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Hertfordshire Community Foundation

The grantmaker set up the fund to help give rapid support to charities and community organisations in Hertfordshire.

Donations will be targeted, in the form of grants, to voluntary groups providing care and support for elderly and vulnerable people hit by the social and economic impact of the coronavirus.

The Coronavirus Disaster Relief Fund for Hertfordshire will work alongside the National Emergencies Trust’s Coronavirus Appeal to raise money for financial support to groups helping the most vulnerable people in communities all over the county.

Helen Gray, Foundation Director for Hertfordshire Community Foundation said; “Many local charities are struggling to maintain services during this global emergency.

"We have launched this appeal to help charities and community groups working with those considered to be the most vulnerable during this pandemic.

“At this time many grassroots charities and organisations are facing unprecedented challenges and are under immense pressures as they try to support the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“We don’t yet know what the full effects of this pandemic will be on these groups who do such vital work, which is why we want to build a fund to help to support the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“We have already secured £20,000, from a very generous individual and our hope is that through local donors and the NET appeal we can boost this considerably.

“We call on the people of Hertfordshire to respond in this time of crisis and help us to ensure support reaches those who need it most.”

Hertfordshire Community Foundation (HCF) is an independent charity that encourages local giving, donations received are turned into grants to support grassroots charities and voluntary groups working to improve the lives of vulnerable people and create stronger local communities in Hertfordshire.

To make a donation, visit: www.justgiving.com/campaign/coronavirusfundHertfordshire.