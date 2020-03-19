All schools in Hemel Hempstead to close from Friday

Schools in England will close from Friday until further notice

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson made his announcement yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) after the UK death toll from coronavirus reached 104.

It came shortly after Scotland and Wales said schools would close.

Schools across the county had been struggling to cope because of the number of staff off due to self-isolation or illness, and the Laureate Academy in Hemel Hempstead had already made the decision on Tuesday to close.

There are now 2,625 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK and 50 in Hertfordshire.

Schools are now planning lessons students can study at home.

Councillor Terry Douris, Cabinet Member for Education, Libraries and Localism, said: “I can confirm that following the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson’s statement today, all schools in Hertfordshire will be closed to children with effect from Friday 20 March, until further notice.

"We are currently working on arrangements to be made for children of key workers and others for whom the government requires provision, to continue in some form.

"We recognise the difficulties this will cause to many parents but the health and safety of our pupils, staff, parents and residents is the topmost concern both of the government and of Hertfordshire County Council.

"We want to reassure everyone that we are doing everything within our power to protect the health and safety of our residents.

"Since the start of the outbreak we have been working on plans to enable schools to continue to offer some learning opportunities to pupils in the event of closure.

"We are currently working with schools on this and hope that all pupils will have access to at least some opportunities for home learning when closures take place.

"I would like to express my particular sympathy to all those students whose preparations for examinations this summer have been disrupted.

“I can confirm the head teacher of each of our schools in Hertfordshire will be contacting the families of all their students to give information about their specific school.”