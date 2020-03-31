Age UK Dacorum thanks the community for support during coronavirus pandemic

Working together to provide support

Age UK Dacorum has thanked the community for the generosity it has received during the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity has forged an essential link with the Berkhamsted Covid 19 Mutual Aid Facebook group, and through that this heart warming and indispensable action happened.

An appeal was made by Age UK Dacorum through Berkhamsted Covid 19 Mutual Aid Facebook group, and other social media groups and media channels for befriending phone volunteers.

The response was immediate and a number of people stepped forward, and within days approximately 50 vulnerable isolated people, of all ages, received a phone call, resulting in help with some urgent issues like shopping and prescription collection.

These phone calls and ongoing support will continue on a regular basis which is equally as important.

A grand daughter who initially made contact with the Berkhamsted Covid 19 Mutual Aid Facebook group has praised Age UK Dacroum and the Facebook group.

She said: "I have a weight lifted off my shoulders … thoughts of my Gran with her favourite coffee and some lemon cake bring me great happiness.

"You guys are doing a great job and its amazing that all the way from Dorset I was able to help my gran by contacting you. This page seems so helpful to many. Keep up the good work “

The charity has also thanked the public for their donations to it's foodbank.

If anyone else would like to become an Age UK Dacorum volunteer, email adminofficer@ageukdacorum.org.uk.

If you need any of the services provided by Age UK Dacorum, call 01442 259049.

