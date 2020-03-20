Age UK Dacorum appeals for essential items to help the elderly

The charity has praised the community spirit of the town

Age UK Dacorum is appealing for the public to help them provide essential items for the vulnerable people they support during the coronavirus outbreak.

Age UK Dacorum

The charity, that works across Dacorum to improve the quality of life for older people, is appealing for any donations to the charity's foodbank.

Donations can be taken to the office on Half Moon Yard, Hemel Hempstead, between 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday, or Open Door, High Street, in Berkhamsted, on Saturday, March 21, or Monday, March 23, between 10am and 1pm.

A spokesperson for Age UK Dacorum said: "We have been impressed by the community minded spirit of the public, it is really great to see such togetherness.

"I would urge anyone who wants to help the vulnerable or elderly in the community during these difficult times to also look at the infrastructure that is already in place, like volunteering services, Age UK Dacorum and DENS.

"These charities and organisations are already in place and have the DBS checks, that protect everyone involved, and they do a great job.

"With the food drive, we are not seeking to divert resources from the existing good work of other organisations like Dens Food Bank.

"If people would like to help, we are always looking for DBS volunteers, or they can donate to the food drives at the offices."

For those people who wish to donate any of the following items, please only bring them, if you have these items spare and do not go out specially to buy them, as this will only exacerbate the present ‘supermarket situation’.

Suggested key items are tinned meat, tinned fish, tinned vegetables, tinned fruit, tinned soup, biscuits, rice puddings, porridge, pasta, cereal, UHT milk, tea bags, coffee, cling film/kitchen foil, 10p carrier bags, toilet rolls, kitchen rolls, nappies, sanitised wipes, sanitary products.

A spokesperson for the charity added: "Please only come during these times where you’ll be met at the door by a staff member, so you do not have to enter the venue and please do not leave anything outside.

"We do have a need for volunteers, to both help deliver these items to the vulnerable and also in some other ways like, prescription delivery, posting mail etc.

"We will need to check you have proof of valid DBS certificate and go through our safeguarding requirements."

If you would like to put yourself forward, please email: admin@ageukdacorum.org.uk.