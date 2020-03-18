Academy in Hemel Hempstead closes due to coronavirus outbreak

The school had a fall in attendance this week

A secondary school in Hemel Hempstead has decided to close until Monday, April 20, due to a fall in pupil attendance and an increase in staff absence this week.

The Laureate Academy, which is part of Future Academies, will be shut for a month, which includes the Easter break, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

On its website, the school said: "Future Academies’ highest priority is the wellbeing of its pupils, staff and wider communities.

"We are following the Government and Public Health England’s advice on managing the COVID-19 virus and have been closely monitoring the situation. As such, we have taken the decision to close Laureate Academy today.

"This closure comes as a result of the unprecedented challenges that COVID-19 presents to our communities. This week, student attendance has decreased, alongside an increase in staff absence due to the latest guidance from the Government and Public Health England.

"At present, Laureate Academy will remain closed until Monday 20th April 2020. Any further closures will be communicated here, or if you are a parent/guardian, via letter and text message.

"The school will operate a monitored answer machine for urgent messages; please dial 01442 404333 to access this service.

"During this challenging time, we hope to minimise the disruption to our students’ education as much as possible and we have set students work to complete on a daily basis.

"We are implementing plans to provide food for students eligible for Free School Meals; parents/guardians have been contacted directly on this. Contact the number above if you have a query on this.

"Thank you to all staff, both those in the classrooms and those who work behind the scenes, for their commitment and sacrifice during these times.

"Please follow the latest guidance from the government and we will continue to monitor the situation closely."

