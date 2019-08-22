Top marks for GCSE students at Ashlyns School

Ashlyns School students were celebrating some excellent GCSE results this morning, with some achieving a clean sweep of grade 9s in all subjects.

As he welcomed students collecting their grades, headteacher James Shapland said: "This has been another set of tremendous results for so many of our hard-working young people.

"As a school, our priority is to develop citizens who are confident, socially responsible and able to thrive in the wider world - students who strive for excellence.

"The smiles on so many faces this morning are testament to their hard work, and I would like to thank them and the staff, parents and governors who continue to work tirelessly to ensure the whole school community is one of which we can all be proud.

"I look forward to seeing the Year 11s join our successful Sixth-Form in September, to continue their journey and emulate the success of our Year 13 students' A-level results.