Steiner School exclusive: Safeguarding records deleted

While safeguarding was first raised as a problem at RSSKL by Ofsted inspectors two-and-a-half years ago, the investigation found that schools bosses “failed to keep records appropriately” until its final 12 months.

And the School Inspection Service (SIS) had described the lack of one person

updating records as a “major weakness” even earlier, in November 2015.

The report says: “Parents are of the view that records may have been deleted.

“We are not able to prove that this was the case. However, we have evidence that in some cases information relating to safeguarding and other matters was deleted when staff left the school and their email accounts were closed.

“This demonstrates poor safeguarding practice, as all safeguarding information should have been stored securely in a designated place.”

The school’s understanding of how to deal with safeguarding concerns is also criticised.

The report describes “the mistaken view that, because a complaint did not meet the criminal threshold, no further investigation under the school’s disciplinary procedures was required and the case could be closed down.”

