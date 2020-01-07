Plans for 'multi-million-pound' Sixth Form Centre at Berkhamsted School to be made public

Berkhamsted residents will have their first chance to view proposals for a new co-educational Sixth Form Centre at Castle Campus, Castle Street.

The multi-million-pound investment will replace three buildings from the last century and bring together students who are spread between the School’s Castle Campus and Kings Campus.

Tudor House

Principal of Berkhamsted Schools Group, Richard Backhouse, said: “We are honoured to have shared this beautiful and historic town for so long; students have been educated at Berkhamsted School for over 475 years.

"It is important to address the shortcomings of our existing facilities – some of which were built when ‘function overrode form’ – this is particularly true regarding our sixth form provision, which is divided across two campuses.

“This is an exciting time and we’re looking forward to seeing people from all parts of the community – residents, businesses, young and old – at our exhibitions on the 13th and 18th January.”

Public exhibitions for the new centre will be held at The Court House, Church Lane on Monday, January 13, from 2.30pm until 6.30pm and on Saturday January 18, from 10am until 2pm.

Founded in 1541, the School is proud of its roots and partnership with the town and, over the years, it has overseen the careful and considered evolution of its estate.

In 2014 the School commissioned an independent report by Oxford Economics to evaluate the economic impact of the School on Dacorum District and Berkhamsted.

The report concluded the School supported almost 740 jobs in Dacorum and contributed £21million to Dacorum’s GDP, and £4.5 million in tax receipts