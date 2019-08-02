New principal starts at Steiner-inspired Langley Hill Independent School in Hertfordshire

The first-ever principal at a new school in Kings Langley began his job on Thursday (August 1).

Adrian Hubbard will lead Langley Hill Independent School, a fee-paying school which is part of the Avanti Trust.

It is due to open on the site of Rudolf Steiner School Kings Langley (RSSKL), although Mr Hubbard stressed that this was a new beginning.

He told the Gazette: “I’m very confident with how preparations are proceeding.

“I’ve not been directly involved with the submissions to Ofsted so far, but I have direct sight of them.”

Langley Hill Independent School is expected to open in September, although it recently failed an Ofsted inspection. New schools cannot open until inspectors give the green light.

The Gazette understands that a new submission has been handed to Ofsted.

RSSKL was forced to close last summer, following a three-year saga which included multiple critical Ofsted reports.

Mr Hubbard said: “There will be no linkage between the two schools, other than they will be on the same site and they have Waldorf-inspired curriculums.

“The school will be completely transparent in terms of everything we do.”