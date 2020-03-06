Hemel school offers 'A Royal Welcome' to prospective parents

The school is holding an open day on Saturday, March 14

Lockers Park School in Boxmoor, Hemel Hempstead, is inviting prospective parents to a school open morning.

Lockers Park Pre-Prep Pupils and their Royal Castles

The theme will be Kings and Queens, a topic the school’s Reception class has been learning about, there will be a selection of majestic activities and a balloonist creating royal crowns and sceptres to keep children entertained.

Pupils, staff and the Headmaster will be on hand to meet prospective parents on Saturday, March 14, from 10am till 12noon.

There will be tours of both the main Prep School, which prepares boys for the country’s leading senior schools and the Pre-Prep School, which supports boys and girls from the age of four.

Headmaster Christopher Wilson says, “Lockers Park excels in delivering highly individualised learning in a smaller school setting.

"Academic success is celebrated alongside the sporting, musical and other co-curricular achievements of pupils.

"Our Pre-Prep offers the same balance, with specialist staff delivering a carefully crafted curriculum.

"There is also a popular free wraparound care programme for busy parents. We warmly invite prospective parents, pupils and siblings to come along and find out more.”